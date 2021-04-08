IPL 2021: PUMA Shares Some Candid Clips of Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers from Photoshoot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be locking horns against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9 in the inaugural fixture of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MAChidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Just two days before the marquee game, the two pillars of the Bangalore outfit, skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers came out after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

After completing the quarantine, both the superstars meant business as they quickly got off to training for the game against Mumbai Indians along with doing a compulsory photoshoot required for the advertisement and other purposes. The Indian skipperis known for his cheeky self and loves to enjoy himself while doing any activity.

The ace batsman didn’t forget to have fun during the photoshoot too as in a clip shared by PUMA Cricket, Virat can be seen sharing a laugh with his teammatesde Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Washington Sundar as the four posed for some funny poses. Notably, Puma has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their kit sponsor ahead of the 2020 edition of the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the league, RCB made some massive changes in their squad as they retained just 12 players and managed to acquire the services of stars like Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, and other players. With a relatively new squad, the team will be hoping to cross the finishing line this time to win their maiden IPL title.

The franchise reached the play-offs in IPL 2020, hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by winning seven out of their 14 league games but their campaign came to an end after a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. However, this time around, they will want to cross all the hurdles and put an end to their long wait.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here