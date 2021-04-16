IPL 2021-Punjab Kings Greet CSK with 'Vanakkam' Ahead of IPL Clash

Hours ahead of their clash with CSK, Punjab Kings have greeted their rival with a “vanakkam”, making their intentions clear to take on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and break the jinx of losing to the Chennai side. Punjab Kings shared a photograph of the all-rounder Fabian Allen who is seen tilted to the forth with his hands joined so as to welcome the opponent with grace.

Fabian hasn’t played a game in the IPL yet, but he is known to be an explosive batsman and an electrifying fielder. The timely tweet sure is going to raise the temperatures ahead of the Rahul-Dhoni team clash.As expected, Punjab fans appeared upbeat about the match and wished their team success.

Though some CSK fans accepted Fabian’s greeting, others did not appear amused with the tweet and said they believed the three-time champions would again defeat Punjab.

Out of the 24 times they have played each other in IPL, Punjab have won only 9 times and Chennai have won four of the last five matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team will go into the game this evening with more confidence, having won their last battle against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni would want to win this game after losing to Delhi Capitals in his last match at the same venue. Also, his team has got a 5-day rest.

In another tweet, Punjab Kings termed today’s match as a “game of thrones”, with a photograph of both Dhoni and Rahul holding a portrait of a throne from either side.

Interestingly, Rahul has never been dismissed for a score below 90 at Wankhede while playing for Punjab Kings. The quick outfields at Wankhede are also an asset for him, in stark contrast to what the Chennai side would like to play on.

