IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Haven't Been Able to Handle Pressure, Says Captain KL Rahul

Punjab Kings again wilted under pressure as they let their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians slip through their grasp for a six-wicket defeat in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, PBKS set a below-par target of 136 and MI achieved it with an over to spare.

However, the contest was a see-saw affair with PBKS picking two early wickets thanks to their legspinner Ravi Bishnoi who dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive deliveries. And then the bowlers put up a combined display to put pressure on the MI batters, pushing the game deep.

With 29 needed of the final three overs, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard took on Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami to wipe off the deficit in just 12 deliveries.

KL Rahul, the PBKS captain, again pointed out his team’s propensity to allow opponents to move ahead in pressure situations. “It is what it is, we haven’t been able to handle the pressure. We’ll learn more if we play more together as a team. We need to be positive," Rahul said during a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

PBKS also were off to a bad start as they lost four wickets for 48 inside seven overs before Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda repaired some damage. However, MI came to dislodge both the set batters and thus, PBKS ended with 135/7.

“It was a great fight, but 135 was not enough on this pitch. We should have got about 170. The boys showed a lot of fight with the ball, we have done that two games in a row. The next three games will be interesting for us as the table looks interesting," Rahul said.

He continued, “We have three games, so we need to take one game at a time. We need to go out there and enjoy ourselves. All our games in the UAE have gone down to the wire, hopefully we can build on that."

PBKS take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Friday.

