IPL 2021: Punjab Kings New Jersey Reveal Unleashes Meme Fest on Social Media

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 getting underway, the eight participating franchises are sharing updates on their respective social media accounts ahead of the season. Among the latest is the new jersey revealed by Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab franchise unveiled their new jersey on Tuesday, March 30 on Twitter. They shared the video of their official kit for the IPL 2021 season and their new red jersey features golden stripes.

Watch it here:

Although the Punjab-based franchise opted to continue with the primary red colour for their new jersey, several fans found the new jersey similar to an old Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) one and refused to give a thumbs up for the new Punjab Kings’ kit. Meanwhile, netizens sparked a meme fest on social media circuits after they got a glimpse of new jersey. Several fans claimed that the former one-time runners-up new red jersey has an uncanny resemblance to one of RCB’s old jerseys they sported in the previous editions of the IPL.

One fan trolled Punjab Kings on Twitter and wrote, “Next season @PunjabKingsIPL will change their name to ex-rcb.”

One RCB fan opined that they are “exactly 10 years behind RCB.”

Another fan wrote, “shame on U @PunjabKingsIPL,”and trolled them further by adding, “can’t u prepare ur own jersey,instead of copying from RCB.”

One creative netizen used a montage of the new jersey and wrote that Punjab Kings’ new jersey “Looks like RCB jersey.”

One Punjab Kings fan opined that the Punjab-based franchise should “have a poll for atleast 4-5 prototypes,”and the fans can “vote for the best design/logo.”

The Punjab Kings will sport the new jersey in their IPL 2021 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.