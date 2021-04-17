- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Players Teach Chris Gayle Punjabi, Reveals Mohammed Shami
Shami spoke about the Jamaican's love for the Indian culture, ahead of the match against CSK on Friday
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 9:32 AM IST
41 years old and nowhere near finished, Chris Gayle has been a fan-favorite ever since he began playing in the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings batsman is an IPL veteran and has been consistently attracting interest for his aggressive style of play and record-setting batting, regardless of the franchise.
He started off this season with a smashing 40 runs in 29 balls in PBKS’ opener against Rajasthan Royals, going the extra mile to show fans and critics alike why his position has been such a permanent fixture since the start of the series.
Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS pacer Mohammed Shami revealed Gayle’s love for the Indian culture, alongside his efforts to speak Hindi with the other players.
“Chris Gayle loves to speak in Hindi. Most of the time, he likes to have fun in Hindi. While talking in English, he suddenly starts speaking in Hindi,” the 30-year old told ABP Ananda.
“The way we hum songs in Hindi, he speaks (Hindi) in the same way. Punjabi Cricketers from our team teach him Punjabi as well,” Shami added.
On his first-hand experiences with the Jamaican, Shami said,
“He has been playing international cricket for so long. So much experience he has under his belt. As a human, he is very nice. He loves Indian culture.”
Gayle will play his next match with PBKS against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 18th.
