IPL 2021: Where Punjab Kings Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

Punjab Kings broke the bank in the auction ahead of the 2021 season buying Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for extraordinary prices. Now, both are out of the IPL‘s UAE leg. Yet again, Punjab’s planning has gone haywire as they continue their bid to be a consistent team. Punjab have blown hot and cold so far with 3 wins from 8 matches. They’re sixth in the table - a position they’re familiar with. They’ve got to do what they’re often forced to do mid-way through IPL seasons - try and win as many as possible to get out of the mid table clutter.

Punjab’s batting was inconsistent; tget failed to cross 120 runs while batting first on two occasions. Only KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted with consistency and barring a few spells, none of the bowlers did anything to leave an impression. Their net run rate is at an abysmal -0.368.

In Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and Nicholas Pooran, they did boast of a plethora of riches, but there was no consistency in either selection or performances. Pooran bagged four ducks and had to be axed and Deepak Hooda too played just one innings of substance. Malan played only one match. He’s not a part of the UAE leg of the IPL.

Standings

Position: 6, Matches Played: 8, Matches Won 3, Points: 6

Remaining Matches

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: September 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: September 25

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: September 28

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: October 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: October 3

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: October 7

Top Run-getter: KL Rahul

Matches Played: 7, Runs Scored: 331, Average: 54.29, Strike-Rate: 134.28

Top wicket-taker: Mohammed Shami

Matches Played: 8, Wickets Taken: 8, Average: 29.25, Economy: 8.16

Team Changes

Out: Jhye Richardon, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan

In: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

Play off Scenario: Punjab have to win four of their remaining six games to give themselves a chance at playoffs

