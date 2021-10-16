IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Review: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh Star in Yet Another Mediocre Season for Punjab

It was a different year, but the performance of KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings was almost identical. A choke against Rajasthan Royals brought back the memories of last year’s IPL encounter where they were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders on a slow pitch at Abu Dhabi. Besides this, for the second year running they finished at sixth position with exactly 12 points. They made a mess of it, choking, making a late comeback only to be locked in a four-way battle for the play offs. Eventually, they were eliminated.

IPL 2021 record: Played: 14; Won: 6; Lost: 8; Standing: 6th.

High point

Punjab Kings win over Chennai Super Kings. Surely, Punjab needed a statement to make just to prove that they are worthy enough even as they were locked in a four way battle for the play offs. That statement came against CSK, however, it was way too late—last league game. Never mind! KL Rahul answered his critics as he slammed 98* off just 42 at a time when he was questioned for sedate starts. It was absolute carnage, a strike rate of more 200-233!

Low point

Losing to Rajasthan Royals brought back the memories of last season and was unarguably the lowest point for Punjab this season. They needed just four runs and had six wickets intact when the game entered the last over. By the time Kartik Tyagi was done, it was RR who came out on top by 2 runs. It was a classic case of snatching a loss from jaws of win.

Captaincy verdict

KL Rahul’ captaincy had gaping holes. He might get away with man-management skills as he handled the likes of Ravi Bishnoi well, but his resourcefulness and decisiveness left a lot to be desired. Persisting with Nicholas Pooran even as the West Indian struggled with runs, proved costly in the end. Also, the skipper paid no heed to a messy middle order which had the likes of Deepak Hooda, Aiden Markaram who never looked settled after the fall of openers. There were a few more glaring points, mainly: Chris Gayle and Chris Jordan both warming the bench. Rahul even went on to hand a debut to Nathan Ellis who should have been looked at only after Jordan, a T20 specialist.

Most valuable player

Arshedeep Singh. With 18 wickets in 12 games, Arshdeep was the biggest talking point for Punjab after KL Rahul’s strike rate. The young pacer impressed with his street-smart cricketing sense and his gung-ho aggression. On occasions, the 21-year-old wasn’t scared to get hit and altered his lengths to get back the batter. Besides him, the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar constantly punched above their weight. While Bishnoi accounted for 12 wickets, Brar took just five but his dismissal of Virat Kohli will be remembered for a long long time.

Major disappointment

Chris Gayle warming the bench and not playing a single game was the biggest disappointment for PBKS fans. There was still some hope for him to make a comeback, but it didn’t happen as he left the bio-bubble soon after. Gayle’s presence always get that fan fare, but with his no show, PBKS’ performance became even more lackluster.

Season verdict

There was nothing to gain and nothing to lose for Punjab Kings in a season where they dished out a carbon copy performance of 2020. They began with a close win against Rajasthan in India and then went onto lose two in their next six games. There was a glimmer of hope as the IPL resumed in UAE as it was widely believed that teams would have benefited from a break. Well, in Punjab’s case it didn’t prove to be true. They haven’t finished in top half since 2018.

