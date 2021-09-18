IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Schedule: Remaining Matches, Updated Squad, Venue And Timings

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will start the concluding leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Punjab-based franchise were struggling at the sixth spot in the points table when the tournament was stopped mid-season earlier this year in May due to coronavirus.

Going into the second leg of the league, Punjab will have a mountain to climb if they wish to finish among the top-four. PBKS have added the likes of Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as replacements for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and will bank on their assistance to change their fortune on the slow pitches of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Punjab Kings have also acquired the services of South Africa batsman Aiden Markram after the number one T20I batter Dawid Malan pulled out from the UAE leg.

Have a look at Punjab Kings’ updated schedule for the second leg of IPL:

September 21: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 25: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Sharjah, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 28: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Venue: Abu Dhabi, time: 07: 30 pm IST)

October 1: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Venue: Sharjah, time: 03.30 pm IST)

October 7: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (Venue: Dubai, time: 03:30 pm IST)

Punjab Kings squad: Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul (c and wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram, Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan

