IPL 2021: Punjab Kings’ Season Review in Numbers

With a change in their official name and the team jersey, Punjab Kings came into this season after having splurged big on a number of new faces. However, the big-ticket signings could not live up to their billing as a result of which, the side could win only 3 matches out of 8 and when the season was suspended, they were in the 6th spot in IPL 2021 points table.

Such was the inconsistency in the batting that the side failed to cross 120 runs while batting first on two occasions. Only KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted with consistency and barring a few spells, none of the bowlers did anything to leave an impression. As a result of this, they have won only three matches and their net run rate is at an abysmal -0.368.

To complicate matters for the side, they lost captain Rahul to appendicitis one match before the season was called off. Agarwal stood in his absence and he churned out an innings of 99, but got no support from any other batsmen and they lost that match.

In Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and Nicholas Pooran, they do boast of a plethora of riches, but there was no consistency in either selection or performances. Pooran bagged four ducks and had to be axed and Deepak Hooda too played just one innings of substance.

Despite dishing out big money for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, the side could not get the best out of them and the world’s number 1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan could only get the one solitary game.

With star players like Shahrukh Khan in their squad, the team was expected to play big this season, however, the fans were left disappointed by the time IPL 2021 was deferred due to COVID-19.

