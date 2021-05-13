- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings’ Season Review in Numbers
Such was the inconsistency in Punjab's batting that the side failed to cross 120 runs while batting first on two occasions.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 2:30 PM IST
With a change in their official name and the team jersey, Punjab Kings came into this season after having splurged big on a number of new faces. However, the big-ticket signings could not live up to their billing as a result of which, the side could win only 3 matches out of 8 and when the season was suspended, they were in the 6th spot in IPL 2021 points table.
I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav
Such was the inconsistency in the batting that the side failed to cross 120 runs while batting first on two occasions. Only KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted with consistency and barring a few spells, none of the bowlers did anything to leave an impression. As a result of this, they have won only three matches and their net run rate is at an abysmal -0.368.
To complicate matters for the side, they lost captain Rahul to appendicitis one match before the season was called off. Agarwal stood in his absence and he churned out an innings of 99, but got no support from any other batsmen and they lost that match.
India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss
In Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and Nicholas Pooran, they do boast of a plethora of riches, but there was no consistency in either selection or performances. Pooran bagged four ducks and had to be axed and Deepak Hooda too played just one innings of substance.
Despite dishing out big money for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, the side could not get the best out of them and the world’s number 1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan could only get the one solitary game.
With star players like Shahrukh Khan in their squad, the team was expected to play big this season, however, the fans were left disappointed by the time IPL 2021 was deferred due to COVID-19.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule