IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Share Harpreet Brar’s Reportage Video After their win Against Rajasthan Royals

Match 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed another high-scoring thriller. Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed with a rebranded Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium. PBKS have been one of the most underperforming sides in recent years and have not managed to make it to the playoffs since their maiden final appearance in 2014. However, this time, the Punjab franchise opened their account with a win in the 14th edition of the league.

Coming fresh off a win, the Punjab-based franchise shared an interesting video clip on their official Twitter handle. The clip starts off with PBKS’ Harpreet Brar playing the role of an anchor/reporter and going around in the team bus interviewing his teammates. Along the video, PBKS in the captions wrote that it was “an incredible win,” and enjoy the BTS video from “Reporter Brar”.

In the video, Brar starts off in Hindi and then switches to Punjabi while asking few questions to bowler Arshdeep Singh, who shined with the ball and held his nerves to successfully defend 13 off the final over. Singh said, “It felt good after the win."

Brar then goes to speak with skipper KL Rahul to ask a couple more questions. Rahul remarked that the team was “giving heart attacks” to opponents and they have started with the same this year. He further hoped that the team wins early and not rely on nail biting thrillers. The skipper can then be seen praising Singh for his performance in the match. In the end, he asked a few questions to ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. The Caribbean star called Brar as “emcee Brar on the mic” and said he was feeling a bit stiff after the first game and is looking forward to the tournament.

Earlier in the match, the Royals won the toss and elected to bowl. The Kings posted a massive 221/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahul top scored with 91 runs, with good support from Gayle (40) and Deepak Hooda (64). Chasing a stiff 222, RR'sskipper Sanju Samson played the anchor’s role and brought it down to 21 off 12 and then 13 off six, even though there was little support from the other end. But a stunning over in the end from Singh was enough to make Samson’s 119 from 63 balls go in vain. PBKS won the match by just four runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here