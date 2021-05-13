IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Skipper KL Rahul Shares Health Update With Fans

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday gave an update about his recovery on social media after undergoing appendicitis surgery.Rahul complained about a sharp pain in his abdomen, just a day before Punjab’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). And after the medications were proven fruitless, Rahul was hospitalized, where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication. He was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” Punjab Kings had said in a statement.

Rahul’s surgery was successful and he is currently in the “healing” process.

Here is what Rahul posted:

In Rahul’s absence, Punjab Kings named Mayank Agrawal their stand-in skipper. Agarwal led his unit from the front, scoring an unbeaten 99 runs, however, despite his valiant effort, Punjab were beaten by seven wickets at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

The match between Punjab and Delhi also turned out to be the last game of the season as just two days after that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of the cash-rich league.

Punjab did not have a good run in IPL 2021. When the league got suspended, they were placed in the second halve of the IPL points table. Punjab played eight games this season and collected six points with three wins and five losses.

Rahul represented Punjab Kings in seven games this season and scored 331 runs at a striker rate of 136.21 and a staggering average of 66.20. Earlier, Rahul was also named in India’s squad for World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. However, his inclusion is subject to medical clearance.

