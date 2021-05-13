- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Skipper KL Rahul Shares Health Update With Fans
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Wednesday gave a health update after undergoing surgery.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday gave an update about his recovery on social media after undergoing appendicitis surgery.Rahul complained about a sharp pain in his abdomen, just a day before Punjab’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). And after the medications were proven fruitless, Rahul was hospitalized, where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.
“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication. He was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” Punjab Kings had said in a statement.
Rahul’s surgery was successful and he is currently in the “healing” process.
Here is what Rahul posted:
In Rahul’s absence, Punjab Kings named Mayank Agrawal their stand-in skipper. Agarwal led his unit from the front, scoring an unbeaten 99 runs, however, despite his valiant effort, Punjab were beaten by seven wickets at the hands of Delhi Capitals.
The match between Punjab and Delhi also turned out to be the last game of the season as just two days after that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of the cash-rich league.
Punjab did not have a good run in IPL 2021. When the league got suspended, they were placed in the second halve of the IPL points table. Punjab played eight games this season and collected six points with three wins and five losses.
Rahul represented Punjab Kings in seven games this season and scored 331 runs at a striker rate of 136.21 and a staggering average of 66.20. Earlier, Rahul was also named in India’s squad for World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. However, his inclusion is subject to medical clearance.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule