IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Strongest Possible XI
They released a number of key players ahead of the auction this year and snapped up some pretty big players to beef up their squad.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 1:05 PM IST
The Punjab Kings narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year. They released a number of key players ahead of the auction this year and snapped up some pretty big players to beef up their squad.
They had a big salary purse to work with and they snapped up Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for a combined INR 22 crores. Also, they signed Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen – both of whom are handy acquisitions.
Full PBKS squad for IPL 2021
KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan
Here is the strongest XI which could be fielded by PBKS
Openers: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal
The two Indian openers will start the innings for Punjab. KL Rahul found great form in the ODI series against England and this bodes well for the side. Mayank Agarwal has been out of action for a while now and he could open with his captain.
Middle Order: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan
Chris Gayle has found a new role at number 3 and along with Nicholas Pooran, there is a lot of power and depth.
And there is a new acquisition in Shahrukh Khan and it will be exciting to see the young man perform at the highest level.
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson
Chris Jordan did not have a very good season last year, and hence, we can see Moises Henriques take his place in the all-rounders slot this year. Also, we will see Jhye Richardson in action for the first time in the IPL. He is more of a bowler but can hit few lusty blows lower down the order.
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin
Shami, Bishnoi and M Ashwin will be the three bowlers who were impressive last year and this will be their chance to shore up the bowling resources.
