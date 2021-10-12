IPL 2021: Punjab Kings to part ways with KL Rahul, which teams will bid high for the opener

With IPL franchises set to restructure their side with the mega auction next year, there have been reports that suggest Punjab Kings omitting the name of their captain KL Rahul in their list of retained players for next season. The development has shocked the cricketing world since Rahul has been Punjab’s most consistent batter in the 4 seasons he played for them, with 600 plus runs in 3 of them. Rahul was also handed the captaincy after the franchise decided to let go of their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin after the 2019 season.

As the leader of the side, Rahul does not have much to talk about with his team having a reputation to lose close and easily winnable games. In his two seasons as captain, Punjab could not reach the playoffs. Rahul’s slow strike rate too has come under the scanner with him taking the extra pressure of batting till late because of the small batting order of Punjab. With only 6 proper batting options in the team on most occasions, Rahul could not play freely for the side, affecting his strike rate.

The right-hand batter although does add another dimension to the game with his wicketkeeping skills and many teams will be tempted to add the Karnataka-based opener to their side. Here is a look at three teams who will most probably be bidding big for the stylish star in the mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With Virat Kohli already having announced his plans to quit captaincy post this season, Rahul can reunite with his former franchise as the new skipper. RCB can make great use of Rahul purely as a wicketkeeper-batter if they decide to go with either of AB de Villiers and Yuzuvendra Chahal as Kohli’s successor.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After a humiliating season and an ugly fallout with their IPL winning captain David Warner, SRH will look to bid high for Rahul as the replacement both as a skipper and an opener at the top to reform their side.

Kolkata Knight Riders

With a reputation to make drastic changes in mega auctions, the Shahrukh Khan-owned KKR might be looking for an Indian captain, looking at the poor batting form of their current skipper Eoin Morgan.

