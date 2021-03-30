- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Unveil Jersey for New Season, to Wear Golden Helmets
Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 12.
Punjab Kings or the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab has become the latest Indian Premier League franchise to unveil their new jersey ahead of the IPL 2021 season. The KL Rahul-led team will be donning a jersey that will have red as the primary colour with golden stripes forming the edges of the design, while the crest of a lion will also be sported below the primary sponsor logos. Apart from that, this season, Punjab Kings batsman will also be seen wearing golden helmets.
The Mohali based side has gone for a total revamp ahead of the new season. They also become the only third side to sport a golden helmet after Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
After a rather forgettable season, where they finished sixth in the points table, PBKS have spent a lot in the IPL auction, they have bought Australian Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore, Dawid Malan for Rs 1.5 crore, Riley Meredith for Rs 8 crore and Moises Henriques Rs 4.20 crore among other buys.
Punjab Kings also signed up Tamil Nadu big-hitter Shah Rukh Khan, seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena among others.
The new-look jersey will be seen on the cricket field for the first time when Punjab Kings play Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction
Total: 9 | Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh
Overseas: 5 | Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen
Budget Spent: 34.40 CR
Full Squad: 25
KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardeep Brar, M Ashwin, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh.
