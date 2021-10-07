IPL 2021 Qualification scenario: KKR, MI, PBKS And RR Fighting For Last Playoffs Spot

With just one place left for the playoffs, the business end of the Indian Premier League 2021 has gotten tighter and tougher. Apart from the top three teams who have already qualified, and Sunrisers Hyderabad who have been eliminated, the remaining four teams have a chance of getting into the final four. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified, while Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals are all in the fray for the last spot in the playoffs.

After 53 games out of the 56 league games, let us take you through all the permutations-combinations that can occur to help your favourite side to reserve their seat in the top 4.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR has the best chance to qualify. KKR will most likely qualify with 14 points if they just win their last game. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians can also reach 14 points, their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.048 is still low compared to KKR’s +0.294. If KKR lose their game, they will hope that MI lose their last encounter against SRH too. In such a situation, KKR will still qualify provided they do not lose to RR with a margin so huge that their NRR dips below any of the other 3 teams in contention.

For Mumbai Indians to qualify, they need RR to beat KKR and will have to defeat SRH. If MI loses and KKR wins, MI are out. If MI wins but KKR also wins, MI has to win with a margin so huge that they surpass KKR’s NRR. KKR plays their match today, so the defending champions will know the margin of victory they require.

If both KKR and MI lose their respective matches, MI will depend on RR to bring down KKR’s NRR lower than theirs, and yet not increase their own NRR more than MI’s. MI must also make sure they lose a close contest against Williamson-led SRH.

Sanju Samson-led RR can also surprise everyone if they win against KKR with a margin that takes their NRR of -0.737 above the other three teams. For RR to qualify even in that situation, MI must lose to SRH. However, KL Rahul-led PBKS have defeated CSK emphatically and improved their NRR to -0.001. RR will now hope to surpass their NRR.

PBKS still have an outside chance. However, for that to happen, MI and KKR need to their games with great margins. While PBKS will hope for RR to beat KKR with a big margin to bring down KKR’s NRR below PBKS, they would not want the margin to be so big that RR surpasses Punjab’s NRR.

