IPL 2021: Quinton De Kock, Krunal Pandya Show Powers MI to Easy Win Over RR

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals with ease as they hunted down a target of 172 runs with more than an over to spare. Mumbai never looked like in trouble and right from ball one they were on the money. Although they lost Rohit Sharma early in the game but Quinton de Kock looked in supreme touch. His bat swing was as immaculate as ever and after a cautious couple of overs, he went after Jaydev Unadkat and his compatriot Chris Morris. As a result MI raced to 82/1 in just nine overs.

Meanwhile Morris came back strong in the very same over to remove Suryakumar Yadav but Krunal Pandya got promoted at number four in Ishan Kishan’s absence. And boy, he made all the impact with his 26-ball 39. Krunal was especially aggressive against the spinners like Rahul Tewatia. Once he started taking them on, QDK went into his shell and reached his half-century. He remained unbeaten, scoring 70 off 50 as Mumbai were later on helped by some lusty blows off Kieron Pollard’s bat.

Earlier Jos Buttler’s 41 and captain Sanju Samson’s 27-ball 42 helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) score 171/4 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.MI conceded 45 runs and took two wickets in the last five overs with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah leading the way in stifling RR for runs. He conceded just five runs in the 17th over and four in the 19th, in which he took the wicket of Shivam Dube.Trent Boult, meanwhile, dismissed Samson in the 18th over. The wicket ended a 57-run stand between Samson and Dube that came off 49 balls for the third wicket.Earlier, Buttler shared an opening stand of 66 runs off 47 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 32 off 20 balls.

(With IANS Inputs)

