IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha Hurly Bids Farewell To The Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock’s wife Sasha Hurly bid an emotional farewell to the IPL and sent a beautiful message for the Mumbai Indians – the franchise represented by her husband. She also requested the Indian public to stay safe as the Covid-19 pandemic surged in the country. Sasha was in the bio-bubble for IPL 2021 and was regularly seen on television cheering for her husband and his franchise from the stands. She left India along with De Kock after the BCCI suspended the IPL due to the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases amongst the players and support staff of the various franchises.

‘No Shame In Losing To India’s Third XI’ – Michael Vaughan Trolls, Justin Langer Responds

Hurly shared a number of pictures with the wives of the Mumbai Indian players and staff from her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha De Kock (@sashadekock)

“Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies. To friendships, old and new. Thoughts are with India and what everyone’s going through, please stay safe. To be continued,” stated Sasha in her post.

De Kock missed the opener for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols. He scored 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 117.42 with one fifty in the remainder of the tournament. De Kock produced a Player of the Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals anchoring a 172-run chase with a 50-ball 70.

De Kock has been a prolific scorer for Mumbai Indians at the top of the order aggregating 500-plus runs in both IPL 2020 and IPL 2019. He scored 503 runs in 16 matches in the UAE last season at a strike rate of 140.5 and 529 runs in as many matches at a strike rate of 132.91.

The South African has a stellar record in T20 cricket with 6245 runs in 203 innings at an average of 33.39 and strike rate of 138.13 with 4 hundreds.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here