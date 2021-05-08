- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha Hurly Bids Farewell To The Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly bid an emotional farewell to the IPL and sent a beautiful message for the Mumbai Indians after leaving India post the suspension of the tournament due to a number of players and support staff testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
Quinton de Kock’s wife Sasha Hurly bid an emotional farewell to the IPL and sent a beautiful message for the Mumbai Indians – the franchise represented by her husband. She also requested the Indian public to stay safe as the Covid-19 pandemic surged in the country. Sasha was in the bio-bubble for IPL 2021 and was regularly seen on television cheering for her husband and his franchise from the stands. She left India along with De Kock after the BCCI suspended the IPL due to the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases amongst the players and support staff of the various franchises.
‘No Shame In Losing To India’s Third XI’ – Michael Vaughan Trolls, Justin Langer Responds
Hurly shared a number of pictures with the wives of the Mumbai Indian players and staff from her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
“Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies. To friendships, old and new. Thoughts are with India and what everyone’s going through, please stay safe. To be continued,” stated Sasha in her post.
De Kock missed the opener for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols. He scored 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 117.42 with one fifty in the remainder of the tournament. De Kock produced a Player of the Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals anchoring a 172-run chase with a 50-ball 70.
De Kock has been a prolific scorer for Mumbai Indians at the top of the order aggregating 500-plus runs in both IPL 2020 and IPL 2019. He scored 503 runs in 16 matches in the UAE last season at a strike rate of 140.5 and 529 runs in as many matches at a strike rate of 132.91.
The South African has a stellar record in T20 cricket with 6245 runs in 203 innings at an average of 33.39 and strike rate of 138.13 with 4 hundreds.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule