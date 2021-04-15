- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: R Ashwin One Wicket Away from 250 T20 Scalps, Will be Second Indian to Reach Landmark
The off-spinner is one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. The rest of his wickets came in the domestic circuit. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add another feather to his illustrious cap when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The 34-year-old has 139 wickets to his name in the ongoing IPL career while he bagged 52 wickets for India in 46 T20ls.
The off-spinner is one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. The rest of his wickets came in the domestic circuit. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is leading the chart with 170 scalps followed by Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (154) and Harbhajan Singh (150).
Apart from Malinga, all the top five wicket takers are playing in the IPL. Malinga announced his retirement ahead of the start of the 14th edition of the tournament while in the last season he made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.
Coming back to DC’s campaign, the team is set to take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night and Delhi has not lost its last five games against the Royals.
The win in the first game against CSK will act as a confidence booster for the team. In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.
