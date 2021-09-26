IPL 2021: Rahul Chahar Gets Hit for Six, Removes KS Bharat, Gives an Epic Sendoff

Mumbai Indians’ spinner Rahul Chahar gave a fiery send off to KS Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore, such was the bower’s reaction that he evoked mixed reaction on Twitter, making him trend on micro-blogging site for half an hour or so. It all began in the ninth over of RCB innings, when KS Bharat slog swept Chahar outside the park. The youngster was at the receiving end, but made a quick comeback as he tossed the next ball. Bharat, in order to play an inside out, found the fielder and promptly received Chahar’s wrath.

Chahar was having a nightmare till then as earlier Hardik Pandya had dropped Kohli off his bowling. Needless to say, Chahar would have been a star had Pandya held on to that catch. Instead, Kohli was dropped and later he alongside Bharat shared a fifty-run stand to push Mumbai onto the back-foot. Meanwhile, Chahar had a bad night; he finished with the figures of 1/33 in his four overs. Even in last game against KKR, he was taken to the cleaners with Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi going after him.

Earlier skipper Virat Kohli scored a fifty and Glenn Maxwell blasted 56 off 27 deliveries as Royal Challengers posted 165/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match here on Sunday.

Kohli (51) rescued RCB after his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal was out for a duck, completing his 10,000 runs in T20 cricket in the process. With Maxwell going great guns, it looked like Bangalore would pile up a big total. But Jasprit Bumrah (3/36) sent back Maxwell and AB de Villiers off successive deliveries as Mumbai Indians pegged RCB back and restricted them to a more manageable 165.

