IPl 2021: Rajasthan Royals Ask Tabraiz Shamsi About his Future Best Friend at RR; David Miller Says ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

The concluding leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is set to kick off in just three weeks. Ahead of the resumption of the cash-rich league, several players have pulled out from the marquee event due to various reasons forcing IPL franchisees to find replacements for them. And one such replacement is the number one ranked ICC T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, who has been signed by inaugural IPL champion Rajasthan Royals to replace Australian ace Andrew Tye.

Ever since Rajasthan has announced their deal with Shamsi, several players in RR have welcomed the ace South African bowler in their camp in their unique way.

Shamsi is the fourth Proteas player to be associated with the Sanju Samson-led outfit in IPL 2021. Other than him, South Africa’s David Miller, Chris Morris and Gerald Coetzee are also part of Rajasthan’s squad. And, perhaps, that’s what prompted the Rajasthan Royals’ social media team to ask Shamsi, who is going to be his “best friend in the Royals Family?” Other than Shamsi, RR also tagged Miller in the post, who was very quick in his reply.

Responding to the post, Miller shared a snap from the Indian film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which read, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”.

The cricket enthusiasts of India were impressed with Miller’s reply and they soon filled the comment section of the post with the praises of South African players.

The last time Shamsi played in IPL was way back in 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shamsi featured in just four games for RCB and picked three wickets.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will also not return for the second leg of IPL and he has been replaced by Glenn Phillips.

The second leg of IPL is slated to kick start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

