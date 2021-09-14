IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royal's David Miller Posts Meme Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fans Impressed With His Hindi

Social media seems to have become the second playground for many cricketers. While there’s still some time left for the commencement of the second leg of IPL 14 in Dubai, players are using social media to keep their fans entertained currently. The latest addition to this list is a tweet by South African cricketer David Miller which has left the Indian fans impressed.

Replying to his franchise Rajasthan Royal’s fielding coach’s query to the fans about their interesting knowing the handler of the RR pages, Miller used a hilarious Hindi meme. The tweet has left the fans blown away by his wit and ‘knowledge of Hindi’. The meme template featured a popular scene from blockbuster Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The text on the template read, “Bas kijiye, bahut ho gya (Stop now, its enough).”

Miller’s hilarious meme drew instant attention from cricket fans and garnered over 6 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Fans flooded the comment section appreciating Miller’s wit and asked him about his knowledge of Hindi. Replying to one such tweet by a user, Miller used another meme featuring comic actor Ali Asgar’s famous dialogue, “Ittu Sa (just this much)" from the comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Miller, who is currently part of the South African team in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, will soon be joining Rajasthan Royal’s camp in Dubai. The South African southpaw has been in good form lately and RR will be expecting some explosive knocks from the batter. In his six innings during the first leg of the IPL 14, Miller scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 127.50 and an average of 34. With two victories in their six matches, the Rajasthan Royals are currently at the fifth position on the points tally and will be hoping to climb up the table.

