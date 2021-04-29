- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Donate INR 7 Crores in India's Fight Against Covid-19
Rajasthan Royals too came out with financial aid for India which is currently grappling with the second wave of Covid-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
After donations from cricketers, Rajasthan Royals became the first franchise to donate a sizeable amount (Rs 7.2 Crore) in India’s fight against Covid-19. “Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus,” a press release from the franchise said.
Also read: Umpire Nitin Menon Pulls Out of IPL 2021 After Mother And Wife Test Positive For Covid-19; Paul Reiffel Also Withdraws
“Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals’ philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT). BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain,” it added.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: One or Two Tweaks Helped, Says Faf du Plessis After Earning Orange Cap
Rajasthan Royals are up against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Earlier SRH’s Sreevats Goswami too made a donation of Rs 90,000. The money will be spent to buy Oxygen cylinders for the needy in the country. India is reporting close to 3 Lakh cases on a daily basis as it grapples with the second wave of Coronavirus. So far the players were said to be iffy and some of them left the tournament as well. This included Ravi Ashwin, and a couple of Australians like Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa. Now a couple of umpires too have pulled out of the tourney. This include Australia’s Paul Reiffiel and India’s Nitin Menon who had his wife and mother affected by the Covid-19.
