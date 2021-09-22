IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Epic Reply to Punjab Kings' Dig on Their Catch Drop Wins Internet

The Punjab Kings’ batting lineup dominated the match against Rajasthan Royal for the most part of their run chase in IPL 14 on Tuesday. However, when it mattered the most, the Kings chickened out and RR managed to pull off a two-run victory in a thrilling contest. But this intense battle between the two teams was not just limited to the cricketing field. RR and Punjab Kings got involved in a hilarious banter on Twitter and their ‘form’ left fans in splits.

And while it all started with a Punjab Kings’ Tweet taking dig at RR players for dropping catches in the match, the royals of Rajasthan finished the day with the last laugh.

Kings took dig at RR’s fielding for dropping K.L. Rahul’s catch three times during the match.Rahul was finally dismissed at 49 after being dropped thrice in his innings. “And finally, RR holds onto a catch tonight," Tweeted Punjab Kings after their captain’s dismissal.

At this point, Punjab Kings looked in complete control of the match, however, the match ended in RR’s favour and it was their time to get sweet revenge. The franchise came with witty reply and Tweeted, “Held our nerves too."

Held our nerves too. 😉 https://t.co/vfBOfPwAOS— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021

RR dropped four catches in Tuesday’s match, and it appeared to be costing them dearly before youngster Kartik Tyagi turned the tide of the match in the last over. Kartik defended four runs in the last over and delivered the match in his team’s favour. He gave two runs and picked two wickets in the last over

The banter between the two teams clocked over 7,000 likes on Twitter and users flooded the reply section lauding the wit of RR’s social media handler. While some said RR admin is the best in business, others posted appreciation praising them for keeping the fans engaged and motivated.

Gajab beizzati hai yaar https://t.co/ixZRsNAGkq— Wahid Chaudhary (@Tweet2WaheedC) September 21, 2021

It was a fabulous contest between RR and Punjab Kings both off and on field.

