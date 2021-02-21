IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach Andrew McDonald Steps Down Rajasthan Royals have parted ways with head coach Andrew McDonald. McDonald wasn't able to produce results as the franchise got the wooden spoon at the recently concluded IPL 2020 in UAE.

A report in ESPN Cricinfo claims that the development happens after Kumar Sangakkara was named for the Director of Cricket. It is being said that the franchise wants Sanga to double up as head coach especially after Mcdonald's string of mediocre results. Also as the RR team management was busy picking new players at the auction, Mcdonald was busy coaching Australia in New Zealand.

The ex-Australia player has stepped down after a discussion with the franchise officials. Earlier on Thursday RR splurged huge money on South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris. He became the most-expensive cricketer in IPL history. They also bought: Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone and Mustafizur Rahman.

Meanwhile the franchise have also added a new assistant coach in Trevor Penny."Trevor Penney will work closely with the Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, captain Sanju Samson and the leadership team comprising the coaching staff: spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahatule, fast bowling coach Rob Cassell, and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, alongside international senior players like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Zubin Bharucha will be an integral part of this team in the role of Strategy, Development and Performance Director, feeding into Sangakkara, the decision maker in the structure," a press release from RR said.

"As part of the restructuring, Amol Muzumdar's role transitions to an out-of-season High Performance Batting coach to support the squad and RR academies. In addition, Rajasthan Royals and its Head Coach Andrew McDonald have mutually decided to move in different directions with regards to the leadership structure." the release added further.