IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer Cleared to Train Again After Hand Surgery

Rajasthan Royals’ English pacer Jofra Archer has been given a green signal by his consultant to return to training following an operation on his right hand last month. Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The operation was carried out while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The 26-year-old will resume light training this week, working alongside Sussex and England’s medical teams. It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

“… Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation,” ECB said in a statement.

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson & The Unique Record of The Season’s First Hundred

“He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams. It’s hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

“No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing,” it added.

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability.

IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya – From Tallying Accounts In Bhavnagar To Dream IPL Debut For The Royals

Archer is an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals squad and was their highest wicket-taker last season. On Monday, RR’s team director Kumar Sangakkara had said that the Englishman would not be rushed back from injury but they are hopeful that he will play some part in the Indian Premier League this season.

“We are certainly hoping that he will be available for some part of the IPL but we have contingency plans in place now and no risks will be taken.

“It’s very important that Jofra gets fit, not just for the IPL, but importantly for his international career,” he added.

Rajasthan first bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees in 2018 and have retained the Barbados-born quick each season.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here