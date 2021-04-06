- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Has an Adorable Workdout Partner | WATCH
The heart-warming video was posted on the official social media handles of the RR franchise.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 2:48 PM IST
With just days left for the start of the new Indian Premier League season, the preparations have hit the final stage. Overseas players are also slowly joining their franchise in outdoor practice sessions after completing their mandatory quarantine period. Those who are still confined inside their hotel rooms they sweating it out inside. On Tuesday, former champions Rajasthan Royals took to Instagram to share a video of Jos Buttler working out inside his hotel room, with the help of his adorable daughter Georgia.
In the video, the England wicket-keeper batsman can be seen holding Georgia while doing squats. Next up, Buttler is performing squats with a dumbbell while Georgia looks on. However, the cuteness quotient in the video goes one notch further when Georgia starts copying her father’s each and every action, be it push-ups or any other exercise. The video ends with some shots of the child playing with a theraband.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
View this post on Instagram
The 30-year-old endured a below-par season last year with him scoring just 328 runs from 13 matches, as Rajasthan finished rock-bottom in the points table.
Buttler became a fan favourite of the Royals following a breakout 2018 season with the Royals. He scored 548 runs at an impressive average of 54.80, and Buttler hasn’t looked back since and established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the tournament.
Buttler and Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12. Buttler comes into the tournament on the back of some subdued performances in the white-ball leg of the recently-concluded India-England series. He even led the Three Lions in the last two ODIs after regular skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to an injury.
