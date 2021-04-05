T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Light Up Sawai Mansingh Stadium For Jersey Launch | WATCH

The show was a tribute to Rajasthan and Royals fans who might not be able to roar with support in the stadium this season.

  • PTI
  • Updated: April 5, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show here to launch their jersey for the IPL beginning April 9. The IPL starts in Mumbai on Friday. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season. An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

“The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart — the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape — as well as a reflection of how the franchise’s association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow,” RR said in a release.

RR are the inaugural edition winners. South African all-rounder and IPL’s most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, “Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey.”

