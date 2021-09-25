IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Kartik Tyagi opens up about meeting ‘hero’ Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer Kartik Tyagi has become an overnight sensation after his epic last over against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to guide his side to an improbable IPL victory. Tyagi’s wide yorkers against Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have also earned his comparisons with ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

The experts comparing Bumrah and Tyagi’s bowling style became more vocal after the Mumbai Indians seamer took to Twitter to laud the youngster for his brilliant efforts against Punjab. “What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive,” Bumrah wrote.

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

And, now that comparisons between the two bowlers have started. Fans want to know everything about the duo, especially Taygi’s experience when he met Bumrah during India’s tour of Australia. It must be mentioned that Tyagi was not part of India’s squad but he was rather added as a net bowler.

On Friday, the young bowler was asked about meeting Bumrah. “When I went to Australia, I didn’t go to Jasprit bhaiya because I was nervous but he came to me and discussed many things with me and it was a big moment," Tyagi told reporters in a virtual interaction.

When Tyagi was more pressed about Bumrah’s tweet, the 20-year-old said that he was delighted to see it as the Mumbai bowler is one of the best bowlers in the world. He even said that Bumrah is his hero.

Speaking about his strategy against Punjab, Tyagi revealed that his plan was to bowl six yorkers.

Up next for Rajasthan Royals are Delhi Capitals in an IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here