IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Preview-With Brand New Setup, Royals Look to Build New Legacy

New year, new rules and new personnel. Rajasthan Royals are going for the jugular this year. After struggling to play quality cricket, Royals management have let go of a star player in Steve Smith (their captain) and it will be fair to say the least that they have brought in a whole new lot, asking Sanju Samson to lead the side. His elevation despite the presence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes shows the management will go all out despite string of failures in last few seasons. Not to forget Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who has been given the role of ‘Director of Cricket.’ Will new heads change their fortunes? Well, only time will tell.

Strengths: The presence of international stars in Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler will make sure Samson doesn’t have to rely on the rookies. Samson himself is a wonderful batsman and doesn’t mind giving the ball a whack. Add IPL’s most expensive player Chris Morris into the side and you have a team which is not short on firepower. India’s Shivam Dube too comes on board with all-round skills. They have a good solid batting unit with Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia batting all the way down to five and six.

Weakness: Bowling department looks toothless as Jofra Archer has already pulled out of the tournament. Although they do have Morris and Stokes in their ranks but they are not full-time bowlers. Jaydev Undakat can blow hot, blow cold. Kartik Tyagi is still a youngster who is finding his form in international cricket. His batchmate Yashaswi Jaiswal too failed miserably last year in his first IPL outing. Youngsters like them and Riyan Parag are not big-match players.

IPL 2020 Performance: Played: 14; Won: 6; Lost: 8; Points: 12; Standing: 8th

This stat is enough to show that their campaign flattered to deceive. Their tournament featured two high points – the win against KXIP in their second match of the tournament, which saw Rahul Tewatia enter cricketing lexicon when he turned around what was a poor start to absolutely hammer Sheldon Cottrell and take RR to a win in what seemed like a lost cause.The other was the win against Mumbai Indians late in the tournament, which saw Ben Stokes score an unbeaten ton and helped them chase down what was a stiff target of 196 with 10 balls to spare and 8 wickets in hand. Besides this, RR had a mediocre performance.

Highest Run Scorer in IPL 2020: Sanju Samson (375)

Highest Wicket Taker in IPL 2020: Jofra Archer (20 wickets)

Notable Purchases in IPL 2021 Auctions: They bought as many as eight players in the auction. Most notably South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris who went for whopping Rs 15.75 Crore. But their love for all-rounders didn’t stop there as they went after Shivam Dube(Rs 4.4 Crore) as well. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 Crore) also comes in. He can be a willy slow ball bowler in fag end of the innings.

History in IPL: 2008 was the year of the IPL and it was also the year of the Royals. For, they had won the trophy in the maiden year to show that success doesn’t come to those with big names, it comes to those who are better organised. But down the years, they have lost the plot and even in 2020 they finished at the bottom of the table after a promising start. Irony is that they never made it to the final once after that inaugural edition which means they have struggled to adjust to this beast called T20 Cricket.

Prediction in IPL 2021: Although they have brought in new heads and bought new players, their team is still short on the kind of youngsters who will perform day in & day out, Archer won’t be playing and the likes of Kartik Tyagi, Yashaswi Jaiswal leave a lot to be desired. If the likes of Stokes, Buttler, Samson don’t fire…then they will do a lot of catch up. Likes of Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are still far away from World Class. They will finish Fifth at best.

Full Squad:Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.