IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals’ Season in Numbers

Rajasthan Royals is a side that has invested heavily on international players and this season could not have gone more pear-shaped for the team. They lost Jofra Archer even before the season started with an injury. And then they had to lose Ben Stokes with a finger injury. Compounding their issues was the pulling out of Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone due to second wave of COVID-19 in India and the balance of the side went awry.

They had to rejig their planning and big-ticket signing Chris Morris had to take the majority of the load. Under new captain Sanju Samson, they started on a positive note, but lack of batting depth and international quality in the bowling kept coming back to bite them right through the season.

When the season was called off, Rajasthan Royals won 3 matches in 7 games and they occupy the 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. With the bat, Samson and Jos Buttler were good performers while Morris was brilliant with the ball.

In the seven matches played so far, Rajasthan are in the fifth place with a net run-rate of -0.190 and they will need to be at their absolute best if they have to harbour any hopes of making it to the playoffs. When the season eventually resumes after the situation comes control, they could well avail the services of international players Archer and Stokes and this will give them a shot in the arm – an advantage they cannot afford to let go.

Buttler and Samson came back to form and they need to carry on with the momentum. The team only won against Kolkata Knights Riders, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, while losing against other four sides including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings.

