IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Sign Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas to Replace Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals have signed West Indies duo Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas as replacement players for Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Lewis, a left-handed hard-hitting opener, had played 16 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians in 2018 and 2019 averaging around 27 with a strike rate above 131. Thomas, a fast bowler, has played 4 matches for RR in 2019 picking up five wickets.

Both are currently in the Caribbean Premier League, where Lewis in particular is in fine form. RR have thus lost the English trio of Stokes (mental health break), Buttler (birth of second child) and Jofra Archer (injury).

Earlier, RR signed Tabraiz Shamsi, the World’s No.1 ranked bowler in T20Is to replace Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who pulled out of the league owing to personal reasons.

“It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals. It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay. Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year’s T20 World Cup. I am gutted that I won’t be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on," Tye had said.

Recently, Jos Buttler pulled out of IPL 2021, and RR announced Glenn Phillips as replacement.

“New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips… will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL," RR had said.

“[The] 24-year-old Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic cricket, and made his international debut for New Zealand during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)," said RR further.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start in the UAE on September 19. Rajasthan Royals will resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here