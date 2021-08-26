IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Sign SA's Tabraiz Shamsi as Andrew Tye's Opts Out

Rajasthan Royals have announced that they have signed Tabraiz Shamsi, the World’s No.1 ranked bowler in T20Is, for the second phase of the Indian Premier League to be played in the UAE. Shamsi will replace Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who has pulled out of the league owing to personal reasons.

Tye said that he had to be away from home for a long time this year and hence opted out of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the remainder of the IPL. He added that he was disappointed at having not been able to make it to the Australian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shamsi last played in the IPL five years ago when he turned up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. He played four matches for RCB and could not quite make a mark. The left-arm spinner fell out of favour with all the other teams for the next four seasons. Back then, he could only pick three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 9.18.

However, he has been very good in T20Is recently, the reason Rajasthan picked him in their squad. Not to mention Shamsi could come in quite handy on UAE pitches. This 31-year-old spinner has picked 45 wickets in 39 T20 Internationals an economy rate of 6.80.

He has been in great form this year and has already claimed 24 wickets in 14 T20 matches. The economy rate, this year, is just 5.32.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start in the UAE on September 19. Rajasthan Royals will resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai. The side will be without the services of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler and will start their campaign placed 5th with 3 wins in 7 matches.

