IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Strongest XI

After finishing last in 2020, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have now switched tactics and changed personnel as they head into the new season. Former captain Steve Smith was released from the squad and in Sanju Samson, they have a new skipper at the helm.

At the auctions, they also snapped the services of Chris Morris, as well as all-rounder Shivam Dube. Liam Livingstone, Akash Singh, Mustafizur Rahman and Indian talents Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa and Kuldip Yadav will all turn up for the men in pink.

Full squad for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K C Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Here are the strongest playing XI for Rajasthan Royals this season:

Openers: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler showed his class and pedigree in the T20I series against India and he should be opening the innings alongside young Mumbai batsman Yashaswi Jaiswal, who needs a long rope at the top of the order.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag

They will then be followed by captain Sanju Samson, who has been a prolific run-scorer for the side over the years. Ben Stokes will provide power and depth to the batting order. They could also opt for Assam batsman Riyan Parag.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris

In Shivam Dube, they have snapped up a handy hitter lower down the order, who can chalk out a couple of overs each match. He will then be followed by Rahul Tewatia, the sensation of last year, and Chris Morris, the most expensive buy of IPL history.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Jofra Archer might miss the first couple of weeks with an injury, in which case Mustafizur Rahman could be a possible option as a starter for the team. Shreyas Gopal has been consistent with his leg spin, and Kartik Tyagi is an exciting prospect to work with.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here