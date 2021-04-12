IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings – Head To Head Record

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan will have the services of Chris Morris, who is now the most expensive player to have been picked up at the IPL auctions. They will take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, a team that has a new name and plenty of new faces in the roster.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

If we speak about the head-to-head record, Rajasthan Royals have a slightly better record against Punjab Kings.

Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- RR 12|PBKS 09)

ALSO READ: Harshal Patel, AB de Villiers Star as RCB Beat MI in Thrilling Tournament Opener

Both the sides have locked horns on 21 occasions where Rajasthan Royals won 12 matches while Punjab Kings have won 09 matches.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan Lauds Harbhajan Singh’s Attitude After KKR’s Win Over SRH

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RR have won the last three encounters against PBKS. They lead 3-2 in the last five matches.

Last 5 matches

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 4 wickets

PBKS won by 12 runs

PBKS won by 14 runs

RR won by 15 runs

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

Rajasthan Royals bowled first after winning the toss and despite Chris Gayle’s 99, they restricted Punjab to 185 runs. Rajasthan looked fairly secure in their chase and they went on to chase down the total with more than two overs to spare and with 7 wickets in hand.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

Here too Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mayank Agarwal smacked a century and this helped Punjab post 223 for 2. In response, Rajasthan seemed to be struggling and had almost lost the match when Rahul Tewatia stepped up and smashed 5 sixes in 2 overs to seal the deal for RR.

Meeting in Mohali 2019:

Rajasthan Royals bowled first, but this backfired as led by KL Rahul and David Miller, Punjab posted 182 runs. In response, Rajasthan Royals was restricted to 170 as Ashwin led the charge with the ball for Punjab.

Meeting in Jaipur, 2019:

Rajasthan bowled first, but once again Punjab posted 184 runs in their first innings. In response, Rajasthan was restricted to 170, despite the best efforts from Jos Buttler.

Meeting in Jaipur, 2018:

In this match, Rajasthan batted first and led by Jos Buttler, they posted 158 in their first innings. Punjab never found any momentum and despite, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 95, Punjab were restricted to 143 in their chase.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here