IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in match four of IPL 2021, which would complete the first set of encounters for every team. Both the teams have made a few changes in their squad and would be hoping for better returns this season. Cricketnext takes a look at players who could change the fortunes of these two sides:

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Rahul Tewatia

It was a season that belonged to this all-rounder, from RR. He not only scored some crucial runs lower down the order, but also picked up wickets with his leg breaks. He ended the tournament with 255 runs and 10 wickets. Once again, he would be looking to replicate his performance from last year, and help his team make it to the playoffs.

Yashaswi Jaiswal

This youngster from Mumbai had a forgettable last season and didn’t do much to help his team. But with some IPL experience under his belt, he would be raring to go and make amends. He certainly has the potential to tear apart the best bowling in the world, but needs to see through the initial over, in order to be successful.

Jhye Richardson

The Aussie pacer could be seen sharing the new ball for Punjab Kings along with Mohammed Shami. Bowling had emerged as a weak link last year for PBKS, but this year it looks a lot more sorted. He would be expected to bag wickets right from the very start. As for death overs, they would bank on someone like Chris Jordan.

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran was exceptional last year, and could be seen at number three this year. Not only he has an excellent strike rate, but is consistent as well. He has soon made a name for himself in the star-studded batting line-up of Team Punjab. Apart from that he is a livewire in the outfield.

Chris Gayle

Even though he is over 40, but still one of the best when it comes to power-hitting. Last year’s tournament was just a reminder to the world that Gayle is not done yet, and good for a few more seasons. Now the Jamaican plays in the middle-order, and now has to take the team forward. He would be expected to slam a few fifties.

Ben Stokes

If there is one man who can single-handedly change the fortunes of RR, it is Stokes. Last year, he made an instant impact with the bat, and would have to do so right from the start this season as well. He would be needed to contribute with the ball as well.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here