IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Preview: Royal Battle at Dubai as RCB Start Favourites

Royal Challengers Bangalore are peaking at the right time as they enter business end of IPL 2021. They will be up against Rajasthan Royals in their next game in Dubai. At this very venue, Virat Kohli and his team made an epic turnaround which saw a hattrick from Harshal Patel. It was a one-sided thrashing to a team like Mumbai Indians, a thrashing which had not been anticipated by a number of cricket fans. But this performance was just what the Doctor ordered. The Bangalore franchise was struggling: they were bundled out for 92 against KKR in the first game, then came a loss to CSK where they were restricted to a mediocre score when the likely scenario was a score excess of 200.

Time was rife for a Virat Kohli special at Dubai as they took on the defending champions. While Kohli got a fifty, Harshal Patel rose like a colossus to derail Mumbai’s chase with a hattrick which Rohit Sharma and his team will remember for years to come. Now, they are up against Rajasthan Royals who have problems a plenty.

Except for captain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, most of the RR batsmen are struggling. Lone ranger Samson hit 70 and 82 after scoring four runs in the first match but other batsmen have let the team down. In Monday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Samson again who took his side to 164 for 5 with a well-calculated 82 on a sticky wicket where stroke-making was difficult.

However, the score proved insufficient as RR lost by seven wickets, which dented their play-off chances as they remained at the sixth spot with eight points. Among bowlers, Kartik Tyagi (3 wickets), Chetan Sakariya (4 wickets) and Mustafizur Rahman (3 wickets) have done reasonably well for the side.

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 43

When: September 29, Wednesday

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

The Teams (From):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Match Starts at 7:30pm.

