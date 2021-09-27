IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: RR Wary of Party Poopers Sunrisers

Rajasthan Royals will look to plug the loopholes in their batting when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kane Williamson led side crashed to a five run defeat against Punjab Kings and will be trying to play party pooper as there is no way they can get into the play offs. Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals aren’t foolproof to say the least. They were almost on the verge of a humiliating loss against Punjab but were lucky to find some inspiration from Kartik Tyagi. In their second game, however, their batting frailties came to the fore and they failed to chase down a modest total of 157 against Delhi Capitals on a sluggish pitch in Abu Dhabi.

The likes of young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror, who starred with the bat against Punjab, and Liam Livingstone and David Miller all failed to stitch a partnership with Samson. All-rounders Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia didn’t help their cause either.

But RR would get confidence from the performance of its bowling unit in both the matches. The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, young Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Saklariya have been impressive with the ball, while South African Tabrez Shamsi and Tewatia have delivered the goods in the spin department.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign this season, suffering eight loses out of nine games they have played so far. With nothing to lose after being knocked out of the tournament, bottom-placed SRH will look to play party-poopers from here on. For SRH, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.

With Johnny Bairstow, their season’s leading run-getter, pulling out and Australian opener David Warner in poor form, SRH have found the going tough. The likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad also failed to provide the much-needed impetus to SRH’s batting.

SRH’s bowling is over reliant on spin sensation Rashid Khan as it has been a mediocre outing this season for the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder.

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hydrabad, Match 40

When: September 27, Monday

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

