IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Wish Ben Stokes a Speedy Recovery as England Player Leaves India for Surgery
Rajasthan Royals wished him well for the surgery, that is supposed to take place on Monday in Leeds
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 5:58 PM IST
England and Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ben Stokes flew home on Friday from India and will be out of action for 12 weeks after sustaining a finger injury. CT scan and repeat X-ray conducted on Thursday showed that Stokes has fractured his left index finger. He will have a surgery in Leeds on Monday.
His franchise also wished him well for the surgery. In an emotional post, they wrote, “Bye, Ben. The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he’ll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ.”
The injury occurred during RR’s opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Apart from missing the entire IPL season, Stokes is now also set to miss England’s Test series against New Zealand which starts on June 2. He had initially intended to stay with RR for the rest of the season to provide support.
Stokes was already one of many England and New Zealand players who could have missed the first Test of the series had their respective IPL teams reached knockout stages of the tournament.
RR play CSK in their third clash on Monday. Till now they have won one match from the two they have played so far. Till now the team has looked in decent form, but it will be tough for them to find a suitable replacement for Stokes.
