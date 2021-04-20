IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Wish 'Cutest Royal', Jos Buttler's Daughter Georgia on Her 2nd Birthday

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday took to wish one of the youngest and cutest Royals, Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia, who is celebrating her second birthday. On its official Twitter handle, RR shared a couple of adorable photos of Georgia and captioned it, “Our cutest Royal turns two today! Happy Birthday, Georgia!”

In the first photograph, a smiling Georgia can be seen donning batting gloves. The second photo is a candid shot of Buttler tossing a gleeful Georgia in the air.

Soon the comment section of the post was flooded with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday! A little angel Georgia!!!! She is the sweetest, most adorable little thing. May your life be long and blessed with happiness, love and success…,” wrote a Twitter user.

Hppy Birthday! A little angel Georgia!!!! She is the sweetest, most adorable little thing imaginable! May ur lyf be long nd blessed with happiness, love and success… — Nitish Chauhan (@Nits_Rajput_007) April 20, 2021

Another user shared a picture of Georgia with father Buttler and captioned it, “Happy birthday Queen.”

Happiest Birthday Lil champ stay blessed and next time when you will come India must have to travel all around — Shalvi Singh Dhoni (@Shalvi_Rajput07) April 20, 2021

She is too cute. Cuteness overload. Wish her a very happy birthday. — Abhinav Prasad (@Abhinav56870394) April 20, 2021

Take my heart cutie pic.twitter.com/Q2oUjHFO5a — Jinkismita Talukdar (@Vampire_soul45) April 20, 2021

It hasn’t been a favourable season for the former champions so far, the Sanju Samson-led team currently occupy the sixth position having won just one of the three matches they have played. On Monday, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs after a batting collapse.

Next up for the RR is Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

