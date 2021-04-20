- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Wish 'Cutest Royal', Jos Buttler's Daughter Georgia on Her 2nd Birthday
Next up for the RR is Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday took to wish one of the youngest and cutest Royals, Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia, who is celebrating her second birthday. On its official Twitter handle, RR shared a couple of adorable photos of Georgia and captioned it, “Our cutest Royal turns two today! Happy Birthday, Georgia!”
In the first photograph, a smiling Georgia can be seen donning batting gloves. The second photo is a candid shot of Buttler tossing a gleeful Georgia in the air.
Soon the comment section of the post was flooded with birthday wishes.
“Happy Birthday! A little angel Georgia!!!! She is the sweetest, most adorable little thing. May your life be long and blessed with happiness, love and success…,” wrote a Twitter user.
Hppy Birthday! A little angel Georgia!!!!
She is the sweetest, most adorable little thing imaginable!
May ur lyf be long nd blessed
with happiness, love and success…
— Nitish Chauhan (@Nits_Rajput_007) April 20, 2021
Another user shared a picture of Georgia with father Buttler and captioned it, “Happy birthday Queen.”
Happy birthday Queen✨ pic.twitter.com/FgEP643c1n
— яσнιт_45 вυттℓєя_63(csk) (@Dhawan35796697) April 20, 2021
Happiest Birthday Lil champ stay blessed and next time when you will come India must have to travel all around
— Shalvi Singh Dhoni (@Shalvi_Rajput07) April 20, 2021
She is too cute. Cuteness overload. Wish her a very happy birthday.
— Abhinav Prasad (@Abhinav56870394) April 20, 2021
Take my heart cutie pic.twitter.com/Q2oUjHFO5a
— Jinkismita Talukdar (@Vampire_soul45) April 20, 2021
It hasn’t been a favourable season for the former champions so far, the Sanju Samson-led team currently occupy the sixth position having won just one of the three matches they have played. On Monday, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs after a batting collapse.
Next up for the RR is Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule