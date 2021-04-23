IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri Hails 'Student' Devdutt Padikkal and 'Master' Kohli

India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal’s performance in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

“The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These Southpaws make it look easy – @devdpd07 @imVkohli @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2021,” Shastri tweeted.

Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century, put up an unbeaten 181-run opening stand with Kohli to help RCB win the match on Thursday with nearly four overs remaining.

Padikkal was the real show stealer of the RCB vs RR match.

He scored 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. The 20-year old won hearts and impressed everyone with his dominating performance.

Kohli played the second fiddle until the 10th over, looking to rotate strike more than hitting boundaries.

He took off after the 10th over, however, and ended the match unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls.

RCB restricted RR to a total of 177 runs after an impressive performance from Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. RCB chased down RR’s target in only 16.3 overs with ten wickets in hand. Royal Challengers Bangalore is presently the scoreboard topper as it is the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021.

Kohli’s men are now gearing up to face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

RCB qualified for the playoffs last season after a long time but lost in the Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad. This year, they have further shored up their middle-order with the addition of Glenn Maxwell and also bought Australia allrounder Dan Christian.

They have thrice made IPL finals but on all three occasions, finished as the runners-up.

