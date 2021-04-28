- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri Hopeful of New Winners in IPL After RCB-DC Clash
If the matches that have happened so far in this year's IPL are any indication of what's to come, there is every possibility that we might see a team, which has never won a tournament, lift the trophy. In contention are Virat Kohli's RCB and Rishabh Pant's DC. Team India coach Ravi Shastri too thinks that IPL could have a new winner this time around.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
He took to Twitter and posted a picture of Virat and Pant, with the caption, “Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL.”
Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL pic.twitter.com/A0RKnI0y4S
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2021
RCB are currently at the top of points table with 10 points, as they have won five from six played. Delhi are on third spot at the moment after registering a one-run loss against RCB on Tuesday. They have eight points from six games.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday acknowledged AB de Villiers’s ability after the South African batsman hammered an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to help the Bengaluru franchise beat Delhi Capitals.
“AB doesn’t like me saying this, but he hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat it doesn’t feel like he doesn’t play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us,” said Kohli after the match.
“Such an asset for us. I’ll say this again (smiles). He hasn’t played for five months, just watch that innings,” added Kohli.De Villiers, on his part, said that the key to performing is managing oneself. The former South African captain said that he likes to manage himself.
