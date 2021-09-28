IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Involved in Heated Exchange with Tim Southee

Ravichandran Ashwin might seem a cool customer, but can become excessively fiery while playing. Such a scene was on display as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. Ashwin, who has been making the news for all the off field reasons, had a verbal exchange as he was caught off Tim Southee, sending millions of his fans into a tizzy. The incident took place in the 19th over of the innings. Capitals were in dire need of some runs when Ashwin took matters in his own hands, launching Southee. But he was caught instead by Nitish Rana. On his way out, the two exchanged a few words. Later, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan too joined in as things got messy. Dinesh Karthik, who belongs to Ashwin’s home state, had to step in to cool things down. Watch:

Ashwin has been making the news for all the wrong reasons of late. First he was dropped from the team for opening Test match against England at Trent Bridge despite a great performance against Somerset in the domestic fixture. Later, he revealed that he was in line to play the second Test match at Lord’s but sidelined as the weather in London changed drastically on the morning of the match. He eventually played no games and his fans blamed Virat Kohli for the fate mated out to him. He was also in danger of being axed for the T20 World Cup, but later sealed the deal. Some media reports claim that Kohli didn’t want him on the side as he was more favoued towards having his RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Disciplined Kolkata Restricts Delhi Capitals to 127/9

Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined bowling show on a sluggish pitch to keep Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs at Sharjah on Tuesday. For Delhi, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 39 while Steve Smith, playing his first match of the UAE leg, too had the same score.

IPL 2021: When Conditions Assist, Bowlers Turn Match-winners

This is the second time in the season that Delhi failed to hit a single six in their innings. Kolkata had bowlers coming to the fore with Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and part-timer Venkatesh Iyer picking up two wickets each while Tim Southee had one scalp to his name.

