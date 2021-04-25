IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals MS Dhoni Told Him Where Harshal Patel Will Bowl

Ravindra Jadeja made Royal Challengers Bangalore pay for giving him a life when he was yet to open his account in an IPL 2021 match on Sunday. The Chennai Super Kings allrounder went on to blast an unbeaten 62 off 28 deliveries and carried the momentum in his bowling too, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/13.

When asked about how he planned to go in the final over, bowled by Harshal Patel, who had earlier dented CSK’s charge with three wickets in two overs, Jadeja replied, “I was just looking to hit it hard. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) told me he would bowl somewhere outside off and luckily I connected.”

It was a day to remember for the 32-year-old as he also effected a run-out with a direct hit to send back RCB allrounder Dan Christian who had given him a life by dropping a fairly easy catch earlier in the match.

Jadeja talked about how he pulls off the ‘tough job’ of an allrounder that requires him to perform in all departments. “I’ve been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. It’s been a tough job being an allrounder. You have to put in work in all the departments,” he said.

“During training I don’t work on all three (at a time). I work on my skills one day, train the other day and focus fitness on another,” he added.

Jadeja did everything, apart from taking a catch on Sunday. And he quipped that because he wasn’t involved in catching it ‘was not his day’.

CSK will hope he continues to churn out such memorable performances as they aim to win a fourth IPL title to bounce back from the last season’s disastrous show that saw them finishing seventh in the standings.

Dhoni and his men will now fly down to Delhi where they will play their next four games starting from Wednesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

