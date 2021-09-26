IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals What Was Going Through His Mind During Prasidh Krishna's Over

The match was set in Kolkata Knight Riders’ favour who after being blown away by Faf du Plessis and his young Indian partner Ruturaj Gaikwad right at the top made a brilliant comeback in the match. Chennai Super Kings needed 26 runs from the last two overs and had Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in the middle. With Andre Russell out of contention after sustainnig an injury during the match, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan gave the ball to young Indian quick Prasidh Krishna who had conceded 19 runs in his first over and picked up one wicket.

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates

The 25-year-old bowler from Bengaluru conceded just two runs in his first two balls and it looked like CSK would struggle to get a decent amount of runs which would give them a realistic chance in the last over. Then came the Ravindra Jadeja blitzkreig.

The third ball of the over was short, and it was swung over long leg for a six. Next one was a length ball and Jadeja lofted it over long on for another maximum. A rattled Krishna bolwed a fullish ball outside off, and it was placed through backward point for a four. Then the last delivery, which was a full toss was deposited around backward point again for a four.

When asked what was going through his mind in the 19th over after the match, Ravindra Jadeja said, “I was just backing my strength. He was bowling with fine leg and square leg up. I thought he would bowl full outside off, and slow short ball. I thought he would give one ball up, and luckily I connected well."

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Since then Ravindra Jadeja has been hailed as the hero of the match and he was also named the player of the match but the 32-year-old did nit want to take all the credit. “The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us. But Rutu and Faf gave us a good start. You need to be collective as a unit, whether with bat or ball," said Jadeja.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli First Indian Batter to Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

Earlier, KKR won the toss and elected to bat and crossed 170 in their 20 overs, propped up by some lusty late-order hitting by Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik who blasted 44 runs off the last three overs as Kolkata recovered from 127/5 to reach what looked like a defendable total.

However, CSK openers set the platform by stitching a fiery 74-run partnership for the next CSK batters to finish the job. However, KKR recovered from the early onslaught by Chennai batsmen to send back Moeen Ali (32), Suresh Raina (11) and MS Dhoni (1) in quick succession and dragged the match to the last over.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here