IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Harshal Patel for 37 Runs, Joint Most-Expensive Over in IPL History

Ravindra Jadeja became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over.

In the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, things were looking good for the Virat Kohli-led franchise as they had restricted CSK to just 154 runs at the end of the 19th over. RCB Skipper Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap holder with 15 wickets in just five matches. Till then the pacer from Haryana had conceded just 14 runs and had was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. In the 20th over, Patel was up against Ravindra Jadeja who was on 26 from 21 balls, and what happened after that is history!

Here’s how things unfolded.

BALL 1- 6 RUNS

A flat six, swung between long-on and deep midwicket. Harshal bowled a cutter at good length on the middle stump, Jadeja cleared the front leg and swung it off the middle.

BALL 2- 6 RUNS

Harshal tried to make a comeback with a yorker but missed his length, a fullish at middle stump, Jadeja cleared the front leg and nails the slog once more for a maximum.

BALL 3- 6 RUNS (No-ball)

Harshal opts to bowl from round the wicket but he bowled another full toss, this time above the waist height, so a no-ball. It was outside off and duly punished by Ravindra Jadeja.

BALL 3- 6 RUNS (FREEHIT)

Harshal bowls a slow bouncer and Jadeja pounced on it as he pulled to deep midwicket’s left! With that, Jadeja reaches his fifty, in just 25 balls.

BALL 4- 2 RUNS

A tough chance but Jadeja dropped at extra cover. Harshal bowled a low full toss outside off, Jadeja tried to clear the extra cover fielder for four. The fielder nailed his jump but failed to hold onto the ball.

BALL 5- 6 RUNS

Another one smoked by the CSK all-rounder, fifth six of the over! It was again a full toss in the corridor and Jadeja clubs it over long-on.

BALL 6- 4 RUNS

Another overpitched delivery on leg stump and Jadeja almost hits a sixth 6, however, the ball fell just a few yards short of the square leg boundary.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021-‘Uff’: Twitter Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja’s Stupendous Hitting

During the course of his imperious knock, Jadeja also became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter.

Before this, Chris Gayle held the record for most runs scored in an over when he clobbered Prasanth Parameswaran for 27 runs in 2011, during the fourth edition of the IPL while playing for RCB against Kochi Tuskers.

