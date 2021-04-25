IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Harshal Patel for 37 Runs, Joint Most-Expensive Over in IPL History

In the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, things were looking good for the Virat Kohli-led franchise as they had restricted CSK to just 154 runs at the end of the 19th over. RCB Skipper Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap holder with 15 wickets in just five matches. Till then the pacer from Haryana had conceded just 14 runs and had was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. In the 20th over, Patel was up against Ravindra Jadeja who was on 26 from 21 balls, and what happened after that is history!

Here’s how things unfolded.

BALL 1- 6 RUNS

A flat six, swung between long-on and deep midwicket. Harshal bowled a cutter at good length on the middle stump, Jadeja cleared the front leg and swung it off the middle.

BALL 2- 6 RUNS

Harshal tried to make a comeback with a yorker but missed his length, a fullish at middle stump, Jadeja cleared the front leg and nails the slog once more for a maximum.

BALL 3- 6 RUNS (No-ball)

Harshal opts to bowl from round the wicket but he bowled another full toss, this time above the waist height, so a no-ball. It was outside off and duly punished by Ravindra Jadeja.

BALL 3- 6 RUNS (FREEHIT)

