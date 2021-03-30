- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: RCB Begin Preparatory Camp, Virat Kohli to Join Squad on Thursday
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp here as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.
- PTI
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 6:26 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp here as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.
As many as 11 players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich.
The rest of the players will join the camp after completing their seven day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.
“A nine-day conditioning camp has begun for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai…,” the franchise said in a release.
“The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches & staff like Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu & Malolan Rangarajan.
“The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu,” it added.
RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Players participating in the camp: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai, K S Bharat.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule