IPL 2021: RCB Captain Virat Kohli Celebrates as Glenn Maxwell Hits Consecutive Fifties

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for whom Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore coughed up Rs. 14.25 crore at the mini-auction seems to be paying off for the franchise. The 32-year-old has now become the orange cap holder following his 49-ball 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. He crossed the 50-run mark in just 28 balls. This was the Australian’s second fifty-plus score in as many matches.

He stitched two important partnerships while batting, the first an 86-run stand with Dedutt Padikkal for the third wicket, followed by a 53-run partnership with AB de Villiers. RCB were two down for nine runs when he came down in the middle.

Maxwell hit the KKR bowlers all over the park, his innings of 78 consisted of nine fours and three sixes. In RCB’s previous match, Maxwell played an important knock of 59 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is just the second time since 2014 that Maxwell has registered back-to-back fifty-plus scores in the IPL and the importance of the knock could be seen not only on the face of Maxwell but also of his skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who was dismissed for just five runs, watched from the dugout as Maxwell brought out his array of shots. The moment Maxwell took a single to reach his half-century, the camera panned to Kohli, who came into the frame and clapped whole-heartedly celebrating Maxwell’s fifty. Just as the camera decided to pan out, Kohli’s reaction could be seen getting more intense as he kept clapping enthusiastically in the company of his teammates and support staff.

During RCB’s first game of the season, Kohli had a similar reaction to one of Maxwell’s colossal sixes. The Australian batsman, playing his first match for RCB, hit a humongous 100-meter six off the bowling of Krunal Pandya. As the ball landed long back into the empty stands, Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end appeared in awe of the monstrous hit. He looked astonished as the ball went out of the ground.

