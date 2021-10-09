IPL 2021: RCB Captain Virat Kohli Shares Intense Workout Video

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs for a second straight season but now face the a tough task of winning two consecutive matches to reach the final of IPL 2021. Kohli is preparing for the big game ahead and has shared a video of his rigorous workout session in the gym with the caption “Results is not in your hand, but the effort is.”

Results are not in your hands, but the effort is. pic.twitter.com/Y5aZlndsX5— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2021

Kohli can be seen in the video sweating it out bending forward touching the surface with the nose with his knees bent and locked. Fans have appreciated the effort and reacted to the tweet with many comments applauding ‘King Kohli’.

Playing his last season as the captain of RCB, Kohli would want to bow out from the role with the team’s first IPL trophy.

He has been a part of the RCB franchise right from the inaugural season in 2008 but has not yet been able to win the IPL trophy despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The India skipper revealed his decision to quit the captaincy of the side just ahead of the second leg of the tournament in UAE. The stunning announcement came days after Kohli had also made his intentions clear about not leading the Indian side in the T20Is post the ICC T20 World Cup slated to get underway later this month in UAE.

The mega event will start on October 17 when the qualifiers will be played and India will begin their campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

RCB finished the group stage at the 3rd position and will now play the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on October 11. The fixture will get underway from 7:30 pm IST.

