IPL 2021: RCB Go Top With Thrilling Win Against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals went down to RCB in a thriller, falling short by just two runs at the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game took a turn in the 16th over from Daniel Sams as Shimron Hetmyer slammed him for three sixes in same over. By the time the final over came, DC has reduced the target to 14 off six. But here Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant over as RCB ran away with the game. Shimron Hetmyer slammed 53 off 25, meanwhile skipper Rishabh Pant stood on as wickets kept tumbling around him. He was unbeaten at 58 off 48 balls. It was very uncharacteristic of him as he failed to clear the big boundaries. Earlier openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were out cheaply, while Steve Smith was removed with a brilliant delivery from Siraj as DC were reduced to 47/3.

Earlier India pace bowler Ishant Sharma took one for 26 in his first match of the season for Delhi Capitals (DC) but it was AB de Villiers (75 not out) who drove Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 171/5 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The South African de Villiers’s unbeaten 75 came off 42 deliveries and comprised three fours and five sixes as he took 23 runs (including one wide) in the last over of the match bowled by Marcus Stoinis. DC had done well to pick two early wickets, removing both Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) inside the powerplay. While Padikkal was bowled by Sharma, Kohli was bowled by Avesh. Glenn Maxwell (25) fell soon after, leaving RCB at 60 for three.

However, de Villiers shared a 54-run partnership with No. 3 Rajat Patidar (31 off 22 balls) and took the charge to the opposition in the end overs.RCB were looking like they would struggle to get past 160 at 124/4 in 16 overs. However, the last four overs produced 47 runs. The former Proteas skipper has been in fine form in this tournament. He batted at No. 5 in Tuesday’s game DC put RCB into bat.

