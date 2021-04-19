IPL 2021: RCB Head Coach Simon Katich Praises AB De Villiers' Performance, says 'That Was a Special Knock'

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers on Sunday, 76 of 34 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This just shows how important he is for the side.

Simon Katich-coached RCB bagged their third consecutive win of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) to retain their position as the table toppers. Katich lavished rich praise on AB, stating he is the best in the business when it comes to batting at the death.

“We know that ABD is the best in the business in the backend and we have seen here in Chennai, a lot of teams have struggled at the backend and that is something we have done really well in these three games on the back of him and Maxwell. That can be the difference between winning and losing games,” said Katich.

Opting to bat first in Chennai, RCB got off to a poor start as they lost two consecutive wickets to Varun Chakravarthy in one over of the first innings. Then, Glenn Maxwell (78) helped RCB motor on with an excellent innings in the middle overs. The finishing touch was provided by AB de Villiers’ remarkable 76 as RCB surged to 204/4 in 20 overs.

“Boys were magnificent today, we had a tough start but the way he fought back with that partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal got us into a position there from where we could get the score we got. At 9/2, no one would have thought we would score above 200. Maxwell and Padikkal deserve a lot of credit for setting up the platform and then AB, that was special knock as well,” said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

“In terms of T20 batting, we were treated to two masterclasses from Maxwell and ABD. Young Padikkal’s innings should not go unmentioned because that partnership between him and Maxwell gave us momentum in the innings and it put pressure on KKR,” he added.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

